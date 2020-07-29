NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Lifted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 926.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.15.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

