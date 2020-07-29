NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.73 and a beta of 0.76. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

