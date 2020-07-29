National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to post sales of $375.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.80 million and the highest is $407.47 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

