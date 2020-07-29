National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

