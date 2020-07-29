National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.50

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 1143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Beverage by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.