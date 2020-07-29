Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Msci by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Shares of MSCI opened at $376.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.77. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

