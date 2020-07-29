MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) will release its 6/30/2020 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.84. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

