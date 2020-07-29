Moog Inc (MOG.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 4th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Moog stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58. Moog has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

