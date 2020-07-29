Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,659.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

