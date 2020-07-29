Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

