Milton Co. Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:MLT)

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. Milton has a 12 month low of A$3.05 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of A$5.09 ($3.49).
About Milton
