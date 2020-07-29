Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.05-4.45 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $4.05-4.45 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $882.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.54 and its 200-day moving average is $758.36. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $911.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total transaction of $804,273.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,017.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.