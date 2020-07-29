Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 3,360 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Insiders purchased 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,352 in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

