Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPW opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $3,798,000.00. Insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

