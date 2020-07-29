McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

McKesson stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.