McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in McKesson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,853,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,827,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.