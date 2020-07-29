Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $196.24 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.37.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

