Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

