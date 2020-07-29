Mathes Company Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $269.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90. The stock has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

