Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

