Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,601.29.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,503.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,469.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,373.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

