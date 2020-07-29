Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.