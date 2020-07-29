Manning and Napier (MN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. On average, analysts expect Manning and Napier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manning and Napier stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MN. Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

