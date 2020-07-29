Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Position Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $8,924,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

