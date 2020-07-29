MAI Capital Management Sells 2,416 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $145,179,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880,126 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $88.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

