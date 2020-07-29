MAI Capital Management Sells 1,827 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after buying an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after buying an additional 2,061,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

TSM stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $398.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

