MAI Capital Management Sells 1,399 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

