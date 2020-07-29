MAI Capital Management Sells 129,646 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 129,646 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 341,111 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

