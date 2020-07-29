MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

