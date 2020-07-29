MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,857 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $778,675,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Cigna by 457.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,512,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $175.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

