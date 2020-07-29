MAI Capital Management Purchases 156 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.