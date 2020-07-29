MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

