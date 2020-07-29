MAI Capital Management Has $809,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 59,289 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

