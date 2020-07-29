MAI Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Cfra lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.