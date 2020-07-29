Macatawa Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 133.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macatawa Bank to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.79. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

