Lumber Liquidators (LL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LL opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

