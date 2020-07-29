Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

