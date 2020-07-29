Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 553 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WF opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Woori Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

WF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

