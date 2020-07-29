Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 496 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

