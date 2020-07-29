Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 28.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

RA stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.