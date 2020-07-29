Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 20,998 Shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

