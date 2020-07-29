Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,646.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $1,121.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

