Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASND. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,334,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

