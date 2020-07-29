Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

