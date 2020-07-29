Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 210.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CUK. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Carnival plc has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.