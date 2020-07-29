Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $282.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $294.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

