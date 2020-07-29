Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 187.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $125,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

