Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 310.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

