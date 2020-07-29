Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ENI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:E opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.