Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3,980.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FMC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

